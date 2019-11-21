FREEPORT – Clara Greenlaw Gordon Provost, 96, of Freeport, passed away peacefully on Monday Oct. 21, 2019 at the Hawthorne House Assisted Living Center in Freeport.

She was born on Dec. 21, 1922 in Pleasant Ridge. She was the fifth of 14 children of Harry and Stella (Andrews) Greenlaw. She was educated in area schools. During her adult life she worked as an assembler of shoes, in the food service industry, and she was a medical aide.

Clara enjoyed traveling to see her family. She loved being a homemaker, and always welcomed her family to stop by. You needed to know how to play cards if you stayed awhile. While she lived in Wildwood, Fla. she found flea markets and tag sales enjoyable.

She is predeceased by her husband, Tyler K. Gordon (married Nov. 1, 1941); daughter, Sharon (Gordon) Whitehead Johnson; grandson, Keith E. Gordon II; and son, Keith E. Gordon; and her husband, Lucien A. Provost.

Clara is survived by two sons, Bryan S. Gordon and his wife Elinore, Blane A. Gordon and his family; daughter, Kimberly Gordon, daughter, Lehlani Gordon and her family, daughter, Chanel and Michael Hartley and their family, and son Blane Gordon II. Sharon Johnson’s four sons, Timothy Whitehead and family, Daniel Whitehead and his family, Michael Whitehead and his family, Jeffery Whitehead and his family; her brother, Carroll and Tetsu Greenlaw and their family; and many others…

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, located: 183 Madison Ave, Skowhegan, ME 04976, phone 207-474-3357.

Instead of sending flowers please make a donation to “Alzheimer’s Association”. To make a Tribute Donation Go to alz.org, go to the bottom of the page, click on “Make Donation”. Click on “Is this a Tribute Donation” Click on “Your Best Gift” and enter the amount you want to donate. Thank you.

