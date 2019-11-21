BELGRADE – Dorothy G. Cook, 99, died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 19, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph in Waterville, where she had been since April of this year.

She was born Dec. 24, 1919, in Sidney, daughter of Malon and Rose (Norton) Tracy. She grew up in Oakland with her two sisters, Charlotte and Glennis and her brother, Malon. She graduated from Williams High School in 1937, at the age of 17 and a year later went to Thomas Business School, graduating in 1939.

In 1941, Dorothy married Ernest A. Cook of Belgrade and they raised their five daughters on the farm in North Belgrade. Dorothy and her husband were very active in the Salmon Lake Grange.

Dorothy became a faithful member of Faith Community Church in North Belgrade and was Treasurer for several years. She loved and worshipped her Lord and Savior.

She loved to read and was a very avid reader all her life. As her children got older, Dorothy worked for over 20 years in the office at Hathaway Shirt Company in Waterville, retiring in 1981. She then moved back from the farm to Oakland where she lived for 20 years. Dorothy also lived for 20 years in an apartment at her daughter, Laurel and her son-in-law, Ted’s residence. She later moved to Manchester to be with her daughter, Sylvia. She enjoyed baking cookies for her grandchildren and when they came to visit, she passed out her cookies. The children soon came to call her “Grammy Cookie.”

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband; parents; both sisters; daughter, Laurel Wadleigh; and grandson, David Wadleigh.

She is survived by her brother, Malon Tracy; her daughters, Judith Emmons and husband Roger of Belgrade, Sylvia Webb and husband Clyde of Manchester, Anita Merrow and husband Eugene of Belgrade, and Cathy Dodge of Fairfield; son-in-law, Ted Wadleigh of Belgrade; a much loved niece, Barbara Cook; and several other nieces and nephews; also 13 grandchildren, Stuart, Derek, Jason, Bethany, Eben, Nathan, Stephen, Christopher, Michael, Melissa, Craig, Timothy, and Abbie; 32 great-grands; and eight great-great-grands.

A time of visiting will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland. Burial will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to

Lakes Christian

Fellowship

P.O. Box 342

Belgrade Lakes, ME 04918

