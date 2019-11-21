WINSLOW – Jean Weed Victory passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 17, 2019. She was born Nov. 6, 1966 in Calais, the daughter of Raymond R. Weed and Sylvia S. Ryder.

She was a beautiful person and had so much to offer life. Jean was a wonderful mother, daughter, and sister. She was a talented and accomplished artist having won several awards and ribbons for her work. Jean was very attached to her little Chihuahua, Lita, and most of the time they were inseparable.

Jean lived in Maine most of her life but graduated from Rome High School in Rome, N.Y. She earned an associates degree at Centralia College in Olympia, Wash. while serving as a receptionist for the Department of Education in Olympia. She worked several years for MBNA in Belfast, and also earned a bachelors degree with honors from UMA in Augusta.

Jean is survived by her father, Raymond Weed, mother, Sylvia Ryder; siblings, Robin Weed, Lindsey Moody; son Cameron Victory; and nephews and nieces, Brendan Weed, Marisa Giggey, Kiersten Weed, Evan Moody and Brice Moody.

She will be missed by so many and thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this time.

A public memorial service will be held at the Stonington Methodist Church, Stonington, Maine on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.

