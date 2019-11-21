PALERMO – John R. Carroll, 42, of North Palermo Road, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

He was born in Augusta on April 26, 1977, the son of Robert and Diane (Severence) Carroll.

John graduated from Erskine Academy, class of 1996. He had worked as a small engine mechanic for Hartz Lawn and Garden in Augusta and later pursued a career in the medical and mental health field. John worked at Up Lift Industries and most recently as an Acuity Specialist for Riverview Psychiatric Center.

John enjoyed target shooting and on line gaming. His favorite games were Boom Beach and Empire. He was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, Kevin Carroll.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Carroll of Palermo; two sons, D.J. Carroll and his wife, Jessica, of Jefferson and Aaron Carroll and his wife, Amber, of Augusta; his grandchildren, Liam, Killian and Ariya. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Visiting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where a celebration of John’s life will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. There will be a gathering of family and friends immediately following the service at the V.F.W. at 47 Townsend Road, Augusta.

Condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous