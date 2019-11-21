EDGEWOOD, Md. – Michael Leon Lovejoy, 63, of Edgewood, Md. passed away on Nov. 17, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Md. Born in Farmington, he was the son of Carlene Ruth (Hargreaves) and the late Donald Lovejoy and husband of Mary Ann Lovejoy.He loved to spend his time with his golden retriever Lady. He enjoyed long walks at Flying Point Park, the Red Sox, hunting, and he spent years following Nascar.In addition to his mother and wife, Michael is survived by his brother, Kevin (Nancy) Lovejoy; uncle, James Hargreaves; nephew, Kyle Lovejoy; and several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Those who desire may send contributions to:Humane Society of Harford County2208 Connolly RoadFallston, MD 21047

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous