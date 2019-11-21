CORNVILLE – Patricia Ann Hayden, 81 years old, went home with the Lord on Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2019 due to kidney failure. She was born on March 9, 1938 in Madison, to Ralph “Pearly” and Stella Gilcott (Lessard). She attended and graduated from Madison High School. She was married to her best friend and love, Robert Hayden on August 16, 1958.

For many years Patricia worked outside the home in many locations. Box factory in Skowhegan, State Hospital in Augusta as an aide, Thayer Hospital in Waterville as an aide and at Solon Manufacturing in Skowhegan, then finally becoming a house wife.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Hayden; her three sons and daughter and their spouses, Michael and Penny Hayden, Mitchell and Laurie Hayden, Mark and Sandra Hayden, Pastor Michael Abbott and Penny-Lynn; five grandchildren, Melissa Warren, Emily Smith, Megan Hayden, Bayley Hayden and Hunter Hayden; six great-grandchildren, Kayden, Sophie, Axel and Slator Smith, Makayla and Charlie Warren; sister-in-law, Cindy Gilcott, brother-in-law, Frank Bushey Sr.; nephews, Frank Bushey II and Ralph Gilcott III, nieces, Shelby Bolstridge and Danielle Turner; special friend and cousin, James Hayden and a very dear friend Patricia Tuttle; caregivers, Sheila Marshall and Cheryl McKenney. All of them she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph ‘Pearly” and Stella Gilcott; In-laws, David and Helen Simpson; sister, Judith Bushey, brothers, Ralph Gilcott II and Robert Gilcott; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hayden; grandson, Corey Hayden.

Patricia loved being surrounded by her family and friends, and enjoyed the family outings throughout the years.

The family expresses appreciation to the staff at Redington Fairview and Cedar Ridge for the excellent care given.

There will be no services.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the

Cornville Food Pantry

509 West Ridge Road

Cornville, ME 04976

