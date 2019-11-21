ANSON – Roberta A. (Duley) Mayo, passed from this life Nov. 13, 2019.

Born August 12. 1932 to Asa and Vera (Moore) Duley of Anson. Graduated Madison High School and went on to secretarial positions at several local manufacturing companies as well as working for the Walter Ray and Sampson’s grocery stores, locally and affectionately known as “Bobbie”.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Alfred J. Mayo. They married on May 16, 1953, making their home in Anson. Children include Rick Mayo of Clovis, N.M., Don Mayo and wife Melissa of Solon, Karen Howell and husband Pete of Embden, Judi Howard and husband Mark of Anson. She is also survived by her brother, Todd Duley of Madison.

She very much enjoyed the company of her 14 grandchildren, making each of them feel special and loved including Ian Mayo and partner Justin of Chicago, Jasmyn Mayo and partner Sarah of Thomaston, Justin Mayo and wife Heather of Vermont, Patrick Mayo and wife Jenn of Sanford, Meagan Caron and husband Christopher of Waterville, Clyde Ayotte and wife Michelle of Skowhegan, Sarah Williams and fiance Derrick Cooley of Solon, Michelle and husband Jeremy of Skowhegan, Brian Peary of Madison, Nicole Peary of Hawaii, Jeremy Howell of Georgia, Alan Howell of Skowhegan, Traci Andrews and husband Dylan of Cape Porpoise, Fred Walther IV of Anson. She also adored her 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Sylvia Cyr, Gloria Sirois, and brother, Richard Duley.

Roberta was and enthusiastic member of the “Early Birds” trophy winning bowling league. She and her husband loved to go camping across the Coast of Maine or any place along rivers, ponds, and streams. She shared her love of cooking with her children and grandchildren purchasing cookbooks and trying new recipes. Her whimsical collection of owls and mushrooms have a cherished place in their home for all to enjoy. She had a great love for all animal life and even took in occasional stray cats giving them a loving home. She also had great love of music and dancing and capturing memories on her instant Polaroid camera.

There are so many ways that she will be missed. Her passing has left a huge void in our hearts.

We would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff of Redington Fairview and Beacon health and hospice for all their care and support they provided for her and the family.

A graveside service will be held in the spring, while a celebration of life is to be held locally at the VFW Hall in Madison on Nov. 24, 2019 from 2-5 p.m.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s research or to a local animal shelter/rescue.

