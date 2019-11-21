The number of October home sales in Maine remained nearly flat compared with last year, but prices continue to climb.

The volume of single-family homes edged up .71 percent compared with a year ago, but median prices rose 4.6 percent to $224,900, according to information released Thursday by Maine Listings. Median indicates half the homes sold above that price and half below.

October home sales Volume of sales, 2018: 1,832 Volume of sales, 2019: 1,845 Median sale price, 2018: $215,000 Median sale price, 2019: $224,900 Source: Maine Listings

Although the number of statewide October homes sales only rose from 1,832 last year to 1,845 this year, it extends a record-breaking pace.

“Through October, the number of home sales statewide in 2019 has exceeded our best-ever (2018) by 0.8 percent,” said Peter Harrington, president of the Maine Association of Realtors and a broker/partner with Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. “Median prices trending upward in some markets are indicative of tight for-sale inventory levels and the sustained historically low, and affordable, mortgage interest rates.”

Nationally, sales increased 5.4 percent comparing October 2018 and 2019. Prices jumped 6.2 percent to a median of $273,600.

The Northeast reflected Maine’s trends in the October report. Sales in the Northeast remained flat while prices rose 5.7 percent to $296,700.

For the three-month period from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, median sale prices rose most dramatically in Piscataquis County, increasing nearly 23 percent to $135,000. The volume of sales increased most in Kennebec County, rising from 486 in the three-month period in 2018 to 588 this year.

Cumberland County continues to have the highest-priced existing homes, with a median sale price of $325,000 while Aroostook has the lowest at $100,000.

