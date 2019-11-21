Fire ripped through a Portland lumber yard overnight, causing significant damage and shutting down Presumpscot Street.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. at Eldgredge Lumber and Hardware at 165 Presumpscot Street. The fire department quickly struck a third alarm to bring additional crews to the scene.

Flames could be seen for miles when the fire first broke out. A Portland fire official told News Center Maine that no employees were at the business when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

Crews were still on the scene early Thursday morning, but Presumpscot Street has reopened to traffic.

Fire officials have not released information about the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Investigators from the Portland fire and police departments and state Fire Marshal’s Office will be on scene Thursday morning to investigate.

 

