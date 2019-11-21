The Augusta Police Department is currently investigating a pharmacy robbery on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. on Capitol Street.

According to the caller, an unidentified suspect entered the store and demanded an undisclosed amount of prescription medications.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’8”-6’ in height, brown hair, brown eyes, green top, black hood, green pants, and gloves.

The suspect involved fled the scene before police could arrive and has not yet been fully identified at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

The Augusta Police Department asks that if you have any information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the person involved in the incident, please contact the Augusta Police Department at 626-2370 ex. 3418.

This isn’t the first time the Capitol Street CVS pharmacy has been robbed. It had been previously robbed on June 18, 2012.

