The Perloff Family Foundation and the Maine Space Grant Consortium will sponsor the 2020 Maine 3-D Printing Design Challenge and Expo on Saturday, March 7, at the Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield, according to a news release from the Maine Community Foundation.

The 3-D printing design challenge is open to teams from Maine K-12 schools. Teams will bring needs or problems from classroom studies to create Maine-related solutions. All academic disciplines are invited to participate. The KVCC’s student 3-D printing club will help host the event.

The Expo will include mini-workshops in a variety of subjects focused on 3-D printing; presentations from teachers and others who use the technology; networking opportunities; and judging and awards for team members. The event is open to the public.

For more information, including the challenge rules and guidelines, visit kvcc-me.libguides.com; official registration will open soon.

The Perloff Family Foundation has donated close to 500 3-D printers to schools and classrooms in Maine, significantly enhancing the interest of K-12 students in science, engineering and technology.

The Maine Community Foundation has supported the Perloff Family Foundation’s grantmaking for 20 years.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

