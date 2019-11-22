AUGUSTA — Green Street United Methodist Church will host its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 13 Green St.

A full traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served; everyone is welcome.

For more information, call Darby Rock at 622-0843.

