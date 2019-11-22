AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were David Offer and Ron Cote, Patricia Damon and Diane Bishop, Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik, and Hendrick Versteeg and Jan Arey.

Winners on Thursday were Anil Goswami and Tom Simmons, Patricia Damon and Dan Townsend, and Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Joyce Rushton and Pat Damon, Dick Quinlan and Pat Kick, Paul and Judy Jones, and Lee Lenfest and Gabriele Rice.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Paul Betit. Gerene Lachapelle placed second, and Jackie Berry and Kay O’Brien tied for third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

