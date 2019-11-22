GREENE – Larry J. Collins, 52, of Greene passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 19, 2019. Larry was born on Dec.15, 1966 in Augusta to Larry E. Collins and Shirley (Williams) Collins.

He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, trips to the ocean, music, Christmas decorating, comedy, and making people laugh.

He is survived by his parents, Larry and Shirley Collins of Greene; his wife Laurie Collins of Greene; son Joey Collins of Greene, daughter Kerri Collins and husband Farshid of Winthrop; granddaughter Julia Collins of South Paris; good friend John Manchester of Greene; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Friends and relatives are invited to visit Monday, Nov. 25, from 12 – 2 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Burial will be in the spring at Valley Cemetery, Greene, at a date and time to be announced.

Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous