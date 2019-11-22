PITTSTON – Richard E. Hersom, of Pittston, died peacefully at home on Nov. 19, 2019. He was born the youngest of four children to Carroll and Eleanor (Mooers) Hersom of Pittston on August 19, 1952.He attended Pittston schools and Gardiner Area High School.He married Elizabeth (Harvey) Hersom on August 9, 1975. They lived in Pittston for most of their 44 years of marriage, where they built their family on Whitefield Road. Rick was employed at O’Connor GMC for 47 years. Rick was very much focused on his community and helping others. He coached Demolay basketball, youth football, little league baseball, youth hockey, and worked with the Gardiner High School football team for many years. As a leader, he was the head of Gardiner Little League for 5 years. He was a member of the Pittston Volunteer Fire Department for 32 years. Rick joined Demolay in high school, where he began his journey through Masonry and the Shriners. He was raised to the degree of Master Mason in 1974, and joined the Kora Shriners in 1984. His Shrine career was broad and Kora Temple was his second home. He served two terms as Potentate, first in 2015 and again in 2019. The light of his life was his grandchildren. He attended all of their functions and always wanted them close by. He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia; and his parents. He is survived by his wife; his sons Jason of Washington, DC, and Joseph of Gardiner; as well his adoring grandchildren, Mia and Max, of Whitefield. Additionally, he is survived by his brothers, Carroll and Robert; and several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A funeral service will be held in the Gardiner Area High School gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Litchfield Plains Cemetery in the spring.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at www.plummerfh.com.Donations may be made in his honor to the:Kora Shrine Foundation11 Sabattus St.Lewiston, ME 02420

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous