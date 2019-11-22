Ice sculptures and other art, light shows and igloos will sprout on the Eastern Prom in late January at the inaugural Carnaval Maine.

The event, which will be held from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2, is modeled after a similar winter carnival held annually in Quebec City in Canada. It is being put on by Shamrock Sports & Entertainment in partnership with the Maine Office of Tourism and Norway Savings Bank.

It will kick off with a winter ball on Jan. 30 and the weekend’s events will include professional ice sculptors, beer from local craft brewers and food prepared by local chefs. There will also be sled dogs on hand and organizers plan ski jumping and other activities, including “special igloo soiree events.”

Organizers said the event also harkens back to similar winter festivals held in Portland in the 1920s.

The plans were announced Friday morning in Portland.

Shamrock Sports & Entertainment staged this year’s Portland Pops event on the Eastern Prom and is behind next year’s Live & Work in Maine professional golf event at the Falmouth Country Club.

