Waterville is still having parking problems in the Concourse and downtown area. For some crazy reason from May until the end of August, there was no problem finding a parking spot downtown or in the Concourse. Then all of a sudden there’s a big problem now. Could it be the people living in the new building? It seems like close to 99% of these vehicles parked all day long has an out-of-state license plate on it.

Maybe those people think they are pulling the wool over the citizens eyes by just parking a little further away then they did last year. Well, it’s not working and everyone knows.

Whatever happened to the part-time parking person who was supposed to write tickets? If I remember correctly, they came on duty at the end of May when there wasn’t a parking problem.

Craig Pellerin

Waterville

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles