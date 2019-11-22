Waterville is still having parking problems in the Concourse and downtown area. For some crazy reason from May until the end of August, there was no problem finding a parking spot downtown or in the Concourse. Then all of a sudden there’s a big problem now. Could it be the people living in the new building? It seems like close to 99% of these vehicles parked all day long has an out-of-state license plate on it.

Maybe those people think they are pulling the wool over the citizens eyes by just parking a little further away then they did last year. Well, it’s not working and everyone knows.

Whatever happened to the part-time parking person who was supposed to write tickets? If I remember correctly, they came on duty at the end of May when there wasn’t a parking problem.

Craig Pellerin

Waterville

