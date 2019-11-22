SEWANEE, Tenn. — Kip O’Malley McGuire, of Richmond, was inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South during the Foundation Day Convocation on Sept. 20. McGuire is the son of Michael McGuire.

The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities. Since 1875 the Order of the Gown has remained the body responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions, and ideals of the University of the South. The wearing of the gown is both a sign of academic achievement and a promise to continue the ideals and traditions of the University.

filed under:
college news, richmond maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles