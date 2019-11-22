SWEDESBORO, N.J. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says thousands of pounds of salad products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination.

The department says Missa Bay, LLC from Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling more than 75,000 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that of the 17 people who are currently infected with E. coli, two of them in Maryland reported eating Ready Pac Foods Bistro Chicken Caesar Salad.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the salad products have “Use By” dates ranging from October 29, 2019 to November 1, 2019.

There is a full list and the labels of recalled products available from the USDA.

The products were sold on Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Authorities say the Maryland Department of Health tested an unopened salad product with chicken and the lettuce came back positive for a strain of E. coli bacteria.

The Centers for Disease Control says E. coli often causes diarrhea and vomiting.

