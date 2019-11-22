There was a sensational musical at the Waterville Opera House recently: “Disney’s The Newsies.” Absolutely wonderful.

The orchestra was extraordinary, the actors and actresses were stupendous, and the director, 18-year veteran Debbie Susi, created an exciting, flawless display of musical and dance talent.

Having witnessed many similar productions in Las Vegas, New York, Tampa and Lakewood, I must say this rivals the best.

Yes, in Waterville, Maine

Peter Redman

Hallowell

