There was a sensational musical at the Waterville Opera House recently: “Disney’s The Newsies.” Absolutely wonderful.

The orchestra was extraordinary,  the actors and actresses were stupendous, and the director, 18-year veteran Debbie Susi, created an exciting, flawless display of musical and dance talent.

Having witnessed many similar productions in Las Vegas, New York,  Tampa and Lakewood, I must say this rivals the best.

Yes, in Waterville, Maine

Peter Redman

Hallowell

