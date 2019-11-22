The Waterville Public Works Department’s Fall Yard Waste drop-off site at 6 Wentworth Court will close for the season on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The site will reopen again in the spring.

For more information, call 680-4744.

Augusta and Waterville news

