WILTON — The Western Maine Play Museum in Wilton, which opened last summer at 561 Main St., has several upcoming events planned.

Pumpkin Pie Making will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. This event is free for members, and will cost $3 for visitors (in addition to museum admission). Children can make individual pumpkin pies to eat that day, and also to bring home. Space is limited to six children, so make sure to contact the museum to reserve a spot at [email protected] or 645-3555.

Other events include a Christmas carol singalong around the museum piano at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, with special snacks afterwards. And children can enjoy their own special celebration at a Noon Year’s Party with confetti, balloons and special activities to welcome the new year from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, according to a news release from Lori Lewis, WMPM Board Chairwoman.

Recent museum events have included Halloween festivities for children, and an Escape Room adventure for adults. Freaky Fridays have featured many different science activities with local Mt. Blue High School science teacher Michael Reid. Look for the next session to start after the holidays.

The museum has announced that engraved bricks will again be available for purchase. The courtyard will be remodeled in the spring and all these bricks will be installed, including previously ordered ones which are safely in storage. To purchase a brick, visit donationbricks.com.

An unusual and unique gift for a special someone is an overnight at the museum Build a fort and then sleep inside it.These have extremely limited availability, and includes a craft led by museum staff, and a cold breakfast. For more information and reservations, contact Joni James, the museum executive director at [email protected] or 645-3555.

And finally, the museum gift registry welcomes the purchase of items from the museum wish list. All of these items will be used in exhibit updates. For more information, consult the registry at myregistry.com.

For more information on the musuem, visit westernmaineplay.org.

