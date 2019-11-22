A jury has found a Windham man guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of his wife nearly four years ago.

The defense argued Gaston was acting in self-defense because he believed his wife was an intruder in the predawn darkness of their home. The state said he intended to kill Alicia Gaston, or he at least knew he was firing at his 34-year-old wife.

Noah Gaston, 37, rested his head on the table after the verdict was announced. An audible sigh of relief was heard from the gallery where Alicia Gaston’s family sat.

Gaston did not testify at his trial, and he will be sentenced at a later date. The possible penalty for murder is 25 years to life in prison.

The trial began last week in the Cumberland County Courthouse. The jury heard five days of evidence, then deliberated for about 12 hours over three days. Deliberations are secret, so it is not clear what questions they grappled with as they came to their verdict.

The judge emptied the courtroom Thursday afternoon so the jurors could take another look at a full-size replica of the staircase where Alicia Gaston died. The unusual model was built to the exact size of the top five stairs and the landing at the Gaston home, and it was too large to move into the small room where the jury convenes. By Friday, the wooden stairs were marked with dusty footprints from so much use during trial and deliberations.

Gaston never denied that he shot his wife in their home on Jan. 14, 2016. The question for the jurors was whether he committed a crime that day. They could have convicted Gaston of murder or manslaughter, or they could have acquitted him on both charges.

The judge instructed the jury on the legal definitions of both crimes, as well the law related to self defense.

A person who is guilty of murder has intentionally or knowingly caused the death of another person, while a person who is guilty of manslaughter has acted with recklessness or criminal negligence to cause that death.

Maine law allows a person to use deadly force in self-defense when they reasonably believe the other person is about to use deadly force themselves.

“There is rarely direct evidence of the operation of the human mind, but you may infer a person’s state of mind by the surrounding circumstances,” Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy said.

