The Snow Ball, sponsored by the Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest in partnership with the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at The Ledges, 211 Main St., according to a news release Michelle Peele,

A fitting end to the holiday marketfest, Friday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 8, the Snow Ball is open to everyone who would like to celebrate the seasonal beauty and joy in the village of Wiscasset. The event will feature hors d’oeuvres and dancing, with music provided by the Salty Dogs.

Food will be provided by Sarah’s Cafe and a cash bar will be available. Holiday attire is requested — a crazy holiday sweater or outfit may earn a prize.

Tickets cost $25, and can be purchased at First National Bank, at 39 Gardiner Road, or The Chamber Office, at 297 Bath Road.

Major sponsors to date for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest are Carl M.P. Larrabee Agency, Carriage House Gardens, First National Bank, Midcoast Federal Credit Union, Red’s Eats, Tim Dunham Realty, and Wiscasset Ford with additional support from BIRCH and the Droby-Burns family.

For more information, visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.

