I’m a senior who depends on Medicare and Medicaid (MaineCare) for my health care. I believe that health care is essential for the concept of living, a right that every human being should have.
I also believe that proper and effective medical care should include dental care, it being proven based on real empirical clinical data that good dental health is essential to the concept of a human being having good and total health.
To put it in another way, one who has bad dental and oral health cannot possibly be considered totally healthy, and scientific, medical literature is rife with reports of people actually dying from severe and untreated dental maladies.
Total health cannot really exist without total dental health. And one who is not healthy cannot fully in their potential be a contributing member of society.
I fully support the idea of including complete health care coverage underwritten by Medicaid, and the efforts pursuant to current pending legislation.
William Tibby
Mount Vernon
