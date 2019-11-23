After injuries kept him off the field for most of the previous two Class B state championship games, Marshwood senior fullback Justin Bryant made the most of his last chance.

Bryant ran for 218 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Hawks to a 48-28 victory over Brunswick on Saturday night at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The title is the third in a row and fifth in six years for Marshwood. Both teams finished 11-1.

Saturday’s game was a rematch of the 2018 finale, a 49-0 Marshwood victory. This one was more competitive, but the Hawks had little trouble moving the ball and punted only twice, both after halftime.

After Brunswick’s initial drive petered out in Marshwood territory, the Hawks needed only four plays to cover 70 yards. Two pass completions and a 27-yard run by Bryant made it 7-0, after the PAT kick from Aidan Knowles.

Brunswick answered with 56-yard drive aided by a roughing the passer penalty on a third-and-long incompletion. Owen Richardson muscled his way into the end zone from the 3. A 2-point pass attempt fell incomplete, keeping Marshwood ahead 7-6.

The Hawks sandwiched a pair of 60-yard drives around a Brunswick punt, the only one of the first half. Bryant ran in from the 11 early in the second and from the 24 midway through the quarter to make it 20-6.

Just as it appeared the game was getting out of hand, Brunswick pulled off a successful fake punt. Chandler Coombs skirted left end for the first down and then cut back against the grain to finish off a 60-yard touchdown run. Richardson carried for the 2-point conversion, and it was 20-14 with 4:13 left in the half.

Six plays later – four of them good for double-digit yardage – the Hawks led 28-14. Bryant’s 10th carry of the half resulted in an 11-yard touchdown, giving him 131 yards by intermission.

Undaunted, Brunswick opened the third quarter with a successful onside kick. A fumble near the goal line temporarily halted the Dragons, but they forced a punt and drove in for a score to make it 28-20. Richardson covered the last 3 yards.

Marshwood responded with scores on its next two possessions to put the game out of reach. Connor Caverly capped a 77-yard drive with a quarterback sneak and then connected with John Valentine for a 3-yard touchdown pass to end the third quarter ahead 42-20.

Both teams scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Richardson finished with 117 yards and three scores.

