AUGUSTA – Phil J. Lamontagne, 93, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Glenridge following a long illness. He was born in Winslow, Maine, on February 7, 1926, the son of the late Arsene and Odelie (Carrier) Lamontagne.Mr. Lamontagne was a high school graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in World War II.He had been employed in the Maine State National Guard for over 17 years. He previously worked at the Penthouse Club in New York and the Augusta State Hospital for over 22 years.Mr. Lamontagne was a communicant of St. Michael Parish and was a member of the Maine State Retirees Association, American Association of Retired Persons and a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #887.For the last eight months, Dad had been living at Glenridge Long Term Care and they were some of the happiest months that he has had in a very long time. Although his memory had left him several years ago and worsened over the last few months, he never, ever lost his love of others, especially his daughters. Every day he told us how much he loved us. He was constantly appreciating the staff, telling them that, “you are the angels from heaven who are taking care of me”. He laughed every day, loved every day and continued to give every day. His crazy sense of humor was always present, right up to the end. He left with a full heart, knowing that soon he would be with all of his loved ones. Our Dad was loved.He was predeceased by his first wife of 40 years, Patricia (Rancourt) Lamontagne; his second wife, Maxine Norton Lamontagne; seven brothers: Joseph, Francis, Edward, Gerald, Rosaire, Lawrence, Leon; and three sisters, Theresa Cromer, Ella Chasse, Armande Lamontagne.Mr. Lamontagne is survived by four daughters: Donna Lausier of Hallowell, Ann Wheeler Stoddard of North Yarmouth, Janice Lamontagne of Augusta and Susan Lamontagne of Augusta; a sister, Delores Akerley of Heberth City, Utah; four grandchildren, Jamie Halperin, Kevin Lausier, Jason Wheeler and Zachery Snowden: several great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: www.plummerfh.com.

