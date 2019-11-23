Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Friday night after experiencing chills and a fever earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said in a statement Saturday.
The 86-year-old Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore for further evaluation and treatment.
Ginsburg has undergone treatment with intravenous fluids.
“Her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning,” the top court said in a statement.
The Supreme Court justice has undergone several health scares in recent years including surgery for lung cancer and radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer in the last year.
She is part of the four-member liberal bloc on the deeply divided nine-member Supreme Court. If she were to leave the bench, President Donald Trump would likely get to appoint a sixth conservative justice, further cementing the right-wing majority for decades to come.
