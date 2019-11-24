We can’t keep chipping away at the exquisite grandeur of the natural world, one development at a time. There comes a time when we have to stop, to restore balance and let nature heal itself.

In Maine our unfragmented forests are our greatest asset. Yes, our economic future is linked to our place as an ecotourism destination, but it is more than that. It is a refuge from the developed world, a place where people can retreat to, to replenish and restore their connection to the natural world and thus to their very souls. In 1851 Henry David Thoreau said: “In wildness is the preservation of the world.”

There is so little of that wildness left and what we have of it in Maine is a precious resource that no amount of money can replace. Maine is a special place but our hold on that specialness is tenuous and fragile. Once wild lands are gone, what will it take to bring them back?

Central Maine Power is offering fleeting, short-term benefits in exchange for long -term , if not virtually forever, destruction of our home.

And now they’re asking for a rate increase. What kind of suckers to they take us for?

Steven Meyerhans

Fairfield

