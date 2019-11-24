AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Nov. 14-20, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Justin D. Adams III, 33, of Augusta, assault June 7, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine, four-day jail sentence.

Destiny Bailey, 21, of Fairfield, criminal mischief Aug. 25, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, $125 suspended, $100 restitution.

Natasha L. Barrows, 25, of Augusta, attaching false plates Oct. 11, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Malachia Baskins, 20, of Waterville, on June 25, 2017, in Waterville: burglary of a motor vehicle, $100 fine; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $100 fine.

Ashley R. Blouin, 20, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Feb. 2, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Hugh M. Bourgoin, 33, of Litchfield, failure to register vehicle Sept. 30, 2019, in Litchfield, $100 fine.

Nicholas C. Bracero, 21, of Durham, New Hampshire, on July 29, 2019, in Sidney: operating vehicle without license, $100 fine; failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth, $150 fine.

Kayla Bragg, 23, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 1, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Angelica Brown, 23, of Madison, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 17, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Scott M. Brown, 68, of Sidney, keeping dangerous dog Sept. 19, 2019, in Sidney, $250 fine.

Rachel Bubar, 23, of Gardiner, operating after registration suspended Oct. 13, 2019, in Gardiner, $100 fine.

Jarrett W. Butler, 41, of Clinton, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Sept. 27, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Sandra Buzzell, 30, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 4, 2019, in Gardiner, $200 fine.

Reuben D. Byler, 53, of Smithfield, passing stopped school bus May 21, 2019, in Windsor, dismissed.

Garrett J. Camren, 39, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 21, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked April 24, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine, $250 suspended, seven-day jail sentence. On June 19, 2019, in Augusta: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine, seven-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence.

Edward Carleton, 48, of Farmington, violating protection from abuse order Nov. 16, 2019, in Belgrade, 48-hour jail sentence.

Douglas Carmichael, 20, of Waterville, attaching false plates Oct. 9, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Anthony Carpenter, 22, of Waterville, assault Sept. 15, 2019, in Waterville, $600 fine.

Terry Caswell, 71, of West Gardiner, on Sept. 27, 2019, in Gardiner: failure to stop, remain, provide information, $200 fine; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, dismissed.

Collin Chance Chamberlain, 22, of Ellsworth, on Aug. 11, 2019, in Waterville: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $200 fine; violating condition of release, $250 fine.

Darrin L. Champagne, 53, of Vassalboro, violating condition of release Aug. 23, 2019, in Vassalboro, 30-day jail sentence.

Christopher Chandler, 40, of Thomaston, criminal trespass July 14, 2019, in China, $200 fine.

Prateek Choudhary, 28, of Columbus, Indiana, operating under the influence July 6, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Steven Michael Colby, 46, of West Gardiner, on June 6, 2019, in Gardiner: operating under the influence, $600 fine, 150-day license suspension; failing to make oral or written accident report, $400 fine; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, dismissed.

Walker P. Cooper, 26, of Chelsea, operating ATV in prohibited area Sept. 13, 2019, in Chelsea, $75 fine.

Jody P. Crowell, 45, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order Nov. 14, 2019, in Waterville, one-day jail sentence.

Michael P. Curran, 43, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 28, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Dean Douglass, 44, of Fairfield, assault June 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Bradley W. Field, 32, of Litchfield, on May 21, 2019, in Litchfield: burglary, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation, $1,500 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, six-month jail sentence.

Philip Justin Fitzherbert, 35, of Gardiner, on June 28, 2019, in Gardiner: operating after habitual offender revocation, $750 fine, 45-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

Tyler C. Fowler, 22, of Readfield, operating vehicle without license July 6, 2019, in Benton, dismissed.

Heath Frappier, 38, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 20, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine. On July 4, 2019, in Gardiner: violating condition of release, $50 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.

Chandler Fyfe, 26, of Vassalboro, on Aug. 5, 2018, in Winslow: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspended; operating under the influence, dismissed.

David Gilbert, 56, of Chelsea, keeping dangerous dog Sept. 15, 2019, in Chelsea, $250 fine.

Robert P. Gilbert, 52, of Waterville, permitting unlawful use July 17, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Nickalas Jamiel Graham, 18, of South China, operating while license suspended or revoked June 8, 2019, in China, dismissed.

Ernest R. Hutchins Jr., 40, of Canaan, on July 17, 2019, in Winslow: violating condition of release, 96-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine; attaching false plates, dismissed.

Johnathan Hutchinson, 23, of Harpswell, on April 6, 2019, in Clinton: operating under the influence, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension; operating vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions, dismissed.

Shawn Hyatt, 20, of Waterville, on July 27, 2019, in Waterville: assault, $300 fine; assault, $300 fine, $300 suspended. Criminal trespass June 13, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. Minor consuming liquor March 21, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, $200 suspended. Minor consuming liquor June 13, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine. Minor consuming liquor July 26, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, $200 suspended.

Paul H. Ibbitson, 56, of Vassalboro, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 15, 2018, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Michael A. Kendall Jr., 33, of Winslow, violating condition of release May 16, 2019, in Albion, dismissed. Violating condition of release Aug. 6, 2019, in Winslow, 30-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release.

Szchrod A. Kenney, 26, of Palmyra, on July 16, 2019, in Waterville: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $200 fine; theft by deception, $200 fine, $200 suspended.

Kyle A. Kohler, 29, of Waterville, on Aug. 29, 2019, in Waterville: violating condition of release, 10-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, 364-day jail sentence all but 90 days suspended, two year probation; domestic violence aggravated assault, dismissed; operating under the influence, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Frank Knight, 26, of Waterville, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 27, 2019, in Waterville, $300 fine.

William J. Krause, 49, of China, operating under the influence July 27, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Joseph E. Ladd, 37, of Auburn, on Sept. 26, 2019, in Winthrop: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.

Gabriel H. Lahti, 28, of Mount Vernon, failure to register vehicle Sept. 14, 2019, in Readfield, $100 fine.

Richard A. Larsen Jr., 56, of Vassalboro, criminal mischief July 5, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Merrill Maceda, 41, of Gardiner, violating protection from abuse order Nov. 14, 2019, in Gardiner, one-day jail sentence.

Steve B. Madsen, 25, of West Gardiner, on Oct. 4, 2019, in Gardiner: operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine; operating vehicle without license, dismissed.

Michael J. Mallory, 55, of Gardiner, on Sept. 17, 2019, in Gardiner: domestic violence assault, 270-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, two-year probation; aggravated assault, dismissed.

Alana May Marois, 22, of Topsham, operating after registration suspended Sept. 2, 2019, in Gardiner, $100 fine.

Drake Mascal, 20, of Brunswick, operating vehicle without license Oct. 11, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Jennifer L. Mason, 41, of Gardiner, failure to register vehicle May 24, 2019, in Randolph, $100 fine.

Connor Mayberry, 21, of Rome, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 18, 2019, in Sidney, $500 fine.

Zakery J. McCutcheon, 26, of Randolph, violating condition of release Nov. 15, 2019, in Winthrop, 14-day jail sentence. On Nov. 11, 2019, in Winthrop: domestic violence assault, 270-day jail sentence all but 14 days suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence terrorizing, 14-day jail sentence; cruelty to animals, 14-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Michael A. McIntyre, 59, of Waterville, misuse of E-9-1-1 system Oct. 8, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Ryan McKenna, 35, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 8, 2018, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Daniel B. McLaughlin, 46, of Readfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 25, 2019, in Monmouth, $500 fine.

Dylon C. McNeil, 27, of Vassalboro, Sept. 28, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Timothy M. Miller, 40, of Portland, failing to display inspection certificate Aug. 20, 2019, in Monmouth, $150 fine.

Andrew James Millett, 33, of Naples, Florida, operating under the influence April 20, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Laural J. Morse, 23, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 1, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Janie Mullins, 28, of Waterville, endangering the welfare of a child Nov. 1, 2018, in Augusta; 180-day jail sentence all but six days suspended, one-year probation.

Nathaniel James Munster, 30, of Fairfield, operating vehicle without license July 17, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine. On Oct. 5, 2019, in Winslow: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; violating condition of release, $250 fine.

Michael Nigro, 22, of Waterville, on Aug. 22, 2019, in Waterville: domestic violence assault, 180-day jail sentence all but three days suspended, one-year probation; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Richard Parkinson, 47, of Yarmouth, attaching false plates Aug. 2, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Penny M. Parks, 31, of Madison, attaching false plates Sept. 12, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Robert Pettengill, 29, of Monmouth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 7, 2018, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Jeanne M. Poulin, 60, of Winslow, violating condition of release Oct. 16, 2019, in Winslow, $250 fine.

Stacey L. Roberts, 45, of Farmingdale, domestic violence assault Nov. 11, 2019, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Daniel W. Rush, 33, of Randolph, operating while license suspended or revoked July 30, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Natasha M. Sanipas, 34, of Waterville, Sept. 29, 2019, in Waterville: disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, $300 fine; obstructing government administration, dismissed.

Timothy S. Simmons, 56, of Waldoboro, on Feb. 22, 2019, in Randolph: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Robert E. Thaler, 41, of Hartland, operating while license suspended or revoked June 2, 2019, in Sidney, $500 fine.

Sage Thomas, 19, of Waterville, minor possessing liquor July 26, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Seth D. Thomas, 23, of Bingham, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 17, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Samuel A. Tieman, 30, of Pittsfield, on April 10, 2019, in Winslow: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, four-day jail sentence; aggravated furnishing scheduled drugs, dismissed.

Lance Christopher Vashon, 41, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 15, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Brad Vintinner, 43, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 29, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Michael Weeks, 33, of Manchester, on Sept. 27, 2019, in West Gardiner: failing to make oral or written accident report, $200 fine; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, dismissed.

Nathan Wheeler, 19, of Charleston, operating under the influence April 28, 2018, in Clinton, $500 fine, $150 day license suspension.

Justin L. Williams, 41, of Oakland, criminal mischief Sept. 17, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, $200 restitution.

Lenwood Williams, 29, of Baltimore, Maryland, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, driving to endanger and two counts each of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, all June 29, 2018, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Zachary Williams, 25, of Monmouth, on Sept. 29, 2019, in Monmouth: allowing dog to be at large, $25 fine; allowing dog to be at large, $25 fine.

Zachary J. Winslow, 22, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 6, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Eric Worthing, 34, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked April 6, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 23, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Nathan L. Wright, 29, of Augusta, failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury Aug. 24, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Stanley W. York, 28, of Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked July 20, 2019, in Winthrop, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence. On June 7, 2019, in Winthrop: forgery, 10-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 10-day jail sentence.

