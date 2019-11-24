AUGUSTA – Robert H. Savage, 77, of Augusta, beloved son of Harold F. and Jean B. (McIntyre) Savage, passed on to heaven, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Augusta.

Bob was born in Augusta, October 10, 1942. He was a longtime employee of the State of Maine Bureau of General Services with an impeccable attendance record, spanning 36 years. Bob and his parents were inveterate participants in yard and rummage sales and frequent attendees of various local fairs.

Bob was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by many cousins in various states. His family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Augusta Rehabilitation for the kind and compassionate care Bob received for the past three years. In addition, the family is especially grateful to work colleague, Ernie Richardson, whose kindness and loyalty contributed greatly to Bob’s care and quality of life in his last years.

A private committal will occur in the spring of 2020 at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Service, One Church Street, Augusta. Condolences may be expressed to the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

