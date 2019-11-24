One man was killed and two others injured Saturday night in a one-car accident in Canaan, according to police.
At about 7 p.m., David Johnson, 44, of Clinton was operating a 2004 Ford Mustang convertible on Hill Road in Canaan with passengers Scott Miller, 55, of Clinton, and Robert Archer, 58, of Clinton.
The vehicle went off the road and slammed into a tree, killing Miller and injuring Johnson and Archer, according to Stephen H. McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
The cause of the crash had yet to be confirmed Sunday. State Police said they are looking at alcohol as a factor.
Hill Road was closed for nearly five hours while the accident was investigated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Franklin County to hold public hearing on proposed $1.35M unorganized territory budget
-
Politics
Schiff says more hearings, witnesses possible
-
Local & State
PHOTO: Fond of Feztival
-
Local & State
Sara Groves, new children’s librarian at Lewiston Public Library
-
New England Patriots
Patriots hold on to beat Cowboys, improve to 10-1