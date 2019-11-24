I am a fifth-grade student at Rains Intermediate in Emory, Texas. We studied about Christopher Columbus and would like to discover more about America, too. I am asking your readers who live in Augusta to send postcards or letters so I can learn more about your city.

I thank you in advance as we look forward to studying more about our country.

 

L.M.

Mrs. James’ class

Rains Intermediate

P.O. Box 247

Emory, TX

75440

