Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.

Fiddle virtuosos MacMaster and Leahy are hitting the road again to bring back their popular concert series.

One of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia’s most important exports and a superstar in the Celtic music world, fiddler and step-dancer MacMaster has built a sterling, multi-decade career on electrifying playing and must-see live performances. Her extensive discography showcases MacMaster as both soloist and marquee collaborator, notably with husband and fellow fiddler, Leahy, recognized as one of the best Celtic fiddlers in the world.

The accomplished duo has toured extensively over the years together and separately, selling out venues across the continent.

Tickets cost $42-$53.

For tickets, or more information, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.

