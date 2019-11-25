YARMOUTH – Dr. Steven R. Zembroski, 57, of Yarmouth, Maine, passed away in his home on November 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.Dr. Zembroski, born on November 2, 1962, in Fort Dix, New Jersey, grew up in Stamford, Connecticut, in a household of five children. He was the son of Dr. Chester Zembroski and Marion Lalus. In 1984, he earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Connecticut, and in 1989 he graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine with an award from the Academy of General Dentistry for academic excellence. After marrying his wife Karen, he moved to Maine in 1992 following his passion to provide the best dental care.He formed a strong connection with the community of Maine through his dentistry. His desire to spend additional effort to make his work special and his constant pursuit of knowledge enabled him to provide high-quality, modern medicine that greatly impacted the lives of his patients. A former member of Kiwanis International and Friends of the Kennebec River Rail Trail organizations, Dr. Zembroski also involved himself with the community by attending local political meetings and mentoring dental students. As a dedicated dentist, he was a member of the Maine Dental Association and American Dental Association.An influencer of family and friends, Steve leaves his legacy as a person who eagerly experienced life though his honesty and desire to help others. An advocate of individualism, he encouraged the creative and professional aspirations of his wife and children. He felt the most joy not only from incorporating the activities of Maine with those around him through his animated sense of humor, but also from participating in the pursuits of his loved ones. His favorite hobbies included skiing, biking, photography, waterskiing, and scuba diving. Steve built some of the greatest memories with his family from numerous winters at Sugarloaf, fall trips to Acadia, and summer boating on Cobbossee Lake and Casco Bay.Dr. Zembroski is predeceased by his mother Marion Lalus. He is survived by his wife Karen of Yarmouth and two sons Kevin and Kyle of Seattle, Wash.; his father Dr. Chester Zembroski of Stamford, Conn.; his two brothers David Zembroski of Monroe, Conn., and Dr. Robert Zembroski of Wilton, Conn.; and his two sisters Carol Larsen of Sykesville, Md., and Dr. Laura Zembroski of New York.Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Steve’s online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. A celebration of life will be held at the Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland, Maine, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.In lieu of flowers, please make donations towards research through the ALS Association by visiting the website at www.alsa.org.

