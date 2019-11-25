GREAT MOOSE LAKE – Malcom Carl “Mac” Cianchette, 68, lost his battle with cancer Nov 21, 2019, at his home on Great Moose Lake, with his family by side. He was born May 25, 1951, in Waterville, the son of Carl and Maureen (Davis) Cianchette.

Mac graduated from the former Warsaw High School in Pittsfield, Class of 1969. Following high school, he attended Maine Maritime Academy, graduating with a B.S. in Nautical Science, Class of 1973. Mac made his career with Cianbro Corporation; a company founded by his father, Carl, in 1946, formerly Carl E. Cianchette, Incorporated. He joined the ranks of the company in 1973, working in various senior management roles throughout his 44 dedicated years of service. Mac also served on the Cianbro Board of Directors for eighteen years, until the time of his death, as well as numerous other professional organizations over the course of his career.

Mac’s family and friends were the most important things in his life. He enjoyed spending time with them, usually outdoors. Snowmobiling, motorcycling, traveling, fishing, hunting, and camping were all hobbies that Mac enjoyed. Mac always recognized the importance of giving, rather than receiving.

Mac loved working with people and was often sought out by his business partners for advice and counsel. His success in his career, and in his life, was attributed to his calm and fair demeanor, and that he treated everyone he knew with the upmost dignity and respect. Mac was a treasured friend and teammate and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Mac was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his partner and loving wife of 36 years, Judy Cianchette; his son, Aaron Cianchette and partner, Jennifer LaChance of Windham; daughters, Megan Kelley and husband, Daniel of Quincy, MA, Nicole Steeves and husband, Patrick of Pittsfield; four grandsons, Cole and Drew Steeves, Jack and Luke Cianchette; three granddaughters, Bridget, Fiona, and Shannon Kelly; brothers, Brian Cianchette and wife, Sonja, Steven Cianchette and wife, Lisa; sisters, Janice (Cianchette) Harkins, Carleen Carlson and husband, J.C., Jill Lambert and husband, Ron; several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives. He was leaves behind two special cousins, Charlie and Earle Cianchette.

At Mac’s request, there will be no service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com

Those wishing to remember Mac in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,

1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200,

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (www.pancan.org/donate).

