Mrs. Claus and Santa Photo courtesy of the Children’s Discovery Museum

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the city during the Parade of Lights on Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Watervillle. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.

Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at their magical Christmas cabin located in Castonguay Square.

Kringleville also will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22.

For more information, email Amarinda Keys at the Children’s Discovery Museum at [email protected].

filed under:
december, november, waterville maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles