Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the city during the Parade of Lights on Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Watervillle. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at their magical Christmas cabin located in Castonguay Square.
Kringleville also will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22.
For more information, email Amarinda Keys at the Children’s Discovery Museum at [email protected].
