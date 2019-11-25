Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the city during the Parade of Lights on Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Watervillle. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.

Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at their magical Christmas cabin located in Castonguay Square.

Kringleville also will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22.

For more information, email Amarinda Keys at the Children’s Discovery Museum at [email protected].

