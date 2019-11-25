The Last Waltz will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center at 280 Water St., in Gardiner. Doors will open a half hour before the show.

The show is a live version of the famed documentary of the Band’s final concert performed by some of Maine finest performers. Including Tim Sullivan, Robbie Coffin, Bob Colwell, Justin Maxwell, Steve Vellani, Dick Hollis, Dave Wakefield, Parker Kenyon, Angelo Plato Pitteroff, Tyler Card, Pat Colwell, Katie Daggett, Josh Robbins.

Tickets cost $18 for all seats in advance or $21 the night of the show.

For tickets, stop by Johnson Hall’s Box Office between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 582-7144 or visit www.johnsonhall.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: