WILTON — A local woman was injured Monday morning when her car was rear-ended by an SUV on Route 2 East.

Dejanine Stirling, 56, of Wilton told officer Brian Lynch glare from the sun affected her vision before the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving struck the back of a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Nicole Adams, 28, of Wilton, Police Chief Heidi Wilcox said.

Adams was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Stirling declined medical treatment, Wilcox said.

Wilton Fire Rescue Department responded to the crash, which was reported at 10:57 a.m.

Firefighters controlled traffic, which was restricted to one lane.

