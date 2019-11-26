I am very disappointed in Sen. Susan Collins. This month, government data shows that an incredible 69,550 migrant children were held in U.S. government custody at some point during the last year, more than any other country, according to the United Nations.
Distressingly, approximately 4,000 are still in government custody, according to NBC News. In September, the American Academy of Pediatrics said migrant children who have been detained “face almost universal traumatic histories.”
Experts say that toxic stresses, such as being separated from their families and detained in migrant facilities, are “associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress syndrome, heart disease, cancer and even early death.”
Yet Sen. Collins has done very little to address this tragedy. It’s time to step up and do what’s right. Reunite the families at the border.
Tracy Jalbuena
Camden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Kaepernick should find another way to protest
-
Letters to the Editor
Rate-setting not the answer
-
Letters to the Editor
One person will not save us
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins must step up to help migrant children
-
Letters to the Editor
Vaccine law would take away choice
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.