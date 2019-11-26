I am very disappointed in Sen. Susan Collins. This month, government data shows that an incredible 69,550 migrant children were held in U.S. government custody at some point during the last year, more than any other country, according to the United Nations. 

Distressingly, approximately 4,000 are still in government custody, according to NBC News. In September, the American Academy of Pediatrics said migrant children who have been detained “face almost universal traumatic histories.”

Experts say that toxic stresses, such as being separated from their families and detained in migrant facilities, are “associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress syndrome, heart disease, cancer and even early death.” 

Yet Sen. Collins has done very little to address this tragedy. It’s time to step up and do what’s right. Reunite the families at the border.

Tracy Jalbuena

Camden

