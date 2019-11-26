A taiko drum group performing in front of a bonfire. Children leaping into the water at Moxie Falls. An Osprey plucking an alewife from the waters of the Sebasticook River.

These are among the stunning scenes captured in 2019 by staff photographers at the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel.

We asked our photographers to select their favorite feature photos from this past year and their choices — as seen in this photo re-print album — span the seasons and locations across central Maine.

The photos capture our region’s beauty, history, environment, wildlife, people and so much more.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous