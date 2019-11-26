Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested over racial inequality, and I agree with him. But his kneeling during our national anthem is also wrong.

He and his followers don’t believe it’s being disrespectful to our flag, country and our veterans when he does this. Really? Well, that’s why he hasn’t been playing in the NFL — and not because of politics, as they would like us to believe.

Kaepernick has a point; he just needs a different vehicle to deliver his message. I believe he should have a second chance to play. But if he does and he takes a knee again he would be living proof of reincarnation —because nobody could be that stupid in one lifetime.

Terrance Casey

Gardiner

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous