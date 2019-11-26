Liberal activists staged protests at all six Maine field office locations for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday, to urge the Republican senator to support impeaching President Trump.

The protests were organized by Mainers for Accountable Leadership and held in the noon hour at Collins’ field offices in Portland, Biddeford, Augusta, Bangor, Lewiston and Caribou.

In Portland, about 25 protesters held a brief rally downtown, then headed to Collins’ office to submit written comments. President Trump is the subject of an impeachment inquiry for pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, the former U.S. vice president, in exchange for previously-approved U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

The U.S. House has held impeachment hearings, and if the Democratic-controlled House were to vote to impeach Trump, an impeachment trial would be held in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Collins has said she would not make public comments about the impeachment evidence, since as a Senator she will be one of the jurors. The moderate Republican refused to endorse Trump in the 2016 election, and she faces what could be a close re-election campaign next year if she decides to run for re-election – which she has yet to announce.

Collins has not indicated whether she supports Trump’s re-election. She disagreed with Trump and most Republicans on whether to scrap the Affordable Care Act in 2017 and was one of three Republican senators who killed ACA repeal. But Collins has also voted often in support of Trump’s priorities, such as the Republican tax bill and the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

Those protesting in Portland on Tuesday said they were disappointed in Collins’ approach to the impeachment inquiry.

“I’ve begged Susan Collins to stand up to Trump. I’m still waiting,” said Sue Hawes of Portland.

Jo Trafford, of Portland, said she was motivated to attend the rally because the nation’s system of checks and balances are being trampled by Trump.

“I believe President Trump has broken the law and that he believes he’s above the law,” Trofford said. “We need to call him on it.”

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: