MADISON — A 2017 shooting between Somerset County police officers and a local man were reasonable due to the threats posed by the gunman who killed three people, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.

On July 5, 2017, Carroll Tuttle shot and killed Lori Hayden, the woman he lived with; Dustin Tuttle, their son; and neighbor Michael Spaulding. Tuttle also injured Hayden’s brother-in-law, Harvey Austin. Police investigating reports of the shootings confronted Tuttle, which led to a shootout between Tuttle and Chief Deputy James Ross, Detective Michael Ross and Deputy Joseph Jackson, resulting in Tuttle’s death.

The Attorney General’s Office says that officers were justified in their actions as Tuttle was using unlawful deadly force against Austin, the situation continued to escalate and they deemed it was necessary to use deadly force to protect Austin and themselves from bodily harm or injury.

It was determined that all three deputies acted in self-defense, the AG’s review found.

