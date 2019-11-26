MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials have ordered a Manchester youth substance abuse treatment center to suspend admissions while they investigate possible overdoses involving five residents.

WMUR-TV reports that four girls and a boy from Granite Pathways were taken to a hospital Monday night after a 911 caller told authorities the children may have taken the sedative Xanax.

Fire officials said the patients were conscious but showing symptoms of overdosing.

Granite Pathways says the children were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, but the center could not offer additional detail due to privacy rules.

