ST. ALBANS – Andy J. Lawrence, 76, passed away Nov. 21, 2019 at his home in St. Albans surrounded by his family. He was born April 14, 1943 in St. Albans, the son of Amos A. Lawrence and Margery M. (Huff) Lawrence.

He attended schools in St. Albans. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as an Airman Third Class until his honorable discharge. On June 16, 1962, he married Faye Jones in Hartland. He owned and operated a garage as well as a construction and home building businesses. Andy also enjoyed stock car racing. He and his family and friends also shared many hunting adventures both at his camp near home and in several locations across the country. His love for his family is undying and will be cherished for years to come by those far and wide. He was an avid hunter and “story teller” (any who knows him already knows this…) and will be missed and forever loved and respected by anyone who’s life he touched.

Andy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Faye (Jones) Lawrence of St. Albans; daughter, Annette Liimatainen and husband Gary of Pittsfield, son, Amos P. Lawrence and wife Bonnie of St. Albans; three granddaughters, Amanda Cross, Ashlee P. Duplisea and husband Kelby, Vanessa Cross and grandson, Carl J. Cross and his wife Jamie; great-granddaughters, Audrie Cross, Delanie Cross and Kaya Duplisea, great-grandsons, Dryden Debaun, Reid Cross and KP Duplisea, and twins due in March. He is also survived by his mother Margery; brother, David, sisters, Judy, Joyce and Diane; as well as many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Andy was predeceased by his father, Amos; sister, Joann; and a daughter, Karla.

The family will host a celebration of life at Andy and Faye’s home to remember Andy, share memories and food over one last drink. Please join us from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 130 Hartland Road, St. Albans, ME 04971 for light snacks.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to do so may make donations in Andy’s memory to the COPD Foundation (https://www.copdfoundation.org/) or your local Hospice provider. Our family had an amazing experience with both and would love to see that shared in the future with others in need.

Send questions/comments to the editors.