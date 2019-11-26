I am writing this with concern about government rate-setting and benchmarking. This is not the answer that will fix our problems.
I strongly urge Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to support independent dispute regulation, having been proven at the state level to effectively reduce out-of-network care rates.
Gage Derbyshire
Rome
