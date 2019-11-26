“Santaland Diaries” will be performed at 8 p.m. Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 5,6, and 7 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 at the ChocolateChurch Arts Center, 804 Washington St., in Bath, in The Annex.

A stage adaptation of humorist David Sedaris’ wickedly funny and popular account of his time working as a Christmas elf in “Santaland” at a Macy’s department store. Turns out being surrounded by children, tinsel and merriment isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Ticket cost $18 in advance or $22 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

