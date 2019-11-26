Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle who smashed into a substation in Detroit Sunday, causing more than $150,000 worth of damage and knocking out telephone landline service and Internet before fleeing the scene.

The substation is located at the corner of Troy Road and South Main Street.

The person responsible was apparently driving a red or maroon mid-2000 GM truck that did not stop at the stop sign on Troy Road before entering South Main and drove through the intersection and off the road, striking the Mid Maine Communications substation, according to a press release from Somerset County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell.

“The truck will likely have heavy front end damage,” the release says. “It is also believed that the truck fled the scene traveling in a southerly direction towards Plymouth.”

Mitchell asked that anyone who may have information about the crash call the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 474-9591.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Mid Maine Communications received an electronic notification alert from the communications substation. When a technician arrived at 3:30 a.m., he discovered significant damage to the substation and communication equipment contained inside, according to the release. Deputy Kyle Haseltine of the Sheriff’s Office went to the scene.

“A supervisor for Mid Maine Communications estimated that the damage to the communication substation and equipment caused by this crash would exceed $150,000,” the release says. “The supervisor for Mid Maine Communications also indicated that the surrounding area will be without landline telephone and internet for an extended period of time while it was being repaired.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: