Maine State Police arrested an Alfred man and charged him with assaulting a woman early Tuesday.

Thomas Proia, 44, was arrested after troopers were called to a home on Sanford Road in Alfred around 3:30 a.m. The troopers responded after the victim had attempted to call police for help, but the call was cut short when the line was disconnected.

Troopers encountered a woman at the home who was bleeding from her facial injuries, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday. She had to be transported to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford for treatment.

Following an investigation, Proia was charged with aggravated assault and violating his probation. He was transported to the York County Jail in Alfred, where he was being held on $50,000 cash bail Wednesday night.

State police say Proia has a violent criminal history that includes a 2015 incident in which he fired several gunshots in his house. Proia then left his house and assaulted a neighbor with a rock before he was arrested and charged with domestic violence reckless conduct with a firearm, aggravated assault and gross sexual assault, police said.

In April 2019, Proia was arrested in Salisbury, Massachusetts, by the Massachusetts State Police. He was charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws, carrying a dangerous weapon, operating after suspension, and for an outstanding drunken-driving warrant.

